Christian Pastor And His Family Burned Alive by Muslims – Media Blackout

A video has surfaced showing the heartbreaking moment a Christian pastor begged for help to save his family from death at the hands of jihadi Muslims, before his worst nightmare came true and his entire family was burned alive because of their faith in Christ.

In the disturbing video, the elderly Christian pastor weeps as he calls on the United States, the international community, pastors, lawmakers and others to come to his aid as Christian villages in the Plateau state of Nigeria are still facing serious attacks.

However the pastor’s cries for help went unheard. Christians remain the most persecuted religious group in the world, however US mainstream media, dominated by liberal talking points, refuses to provide any coverage of the regular atrocities committed against Christians around the world.

The video was shared online by a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode. The former Minister said he shared the video to raise awareness of the horrific crime that left eight people dead, including the pastor, his wife and three children. In all, 95 houses were burned to the ground after jihadis attacked the Christian villages.

Breitbart report: In the village of Abonong in Plateau State, the Islamic raiders, armed with machetes and AK47 rifles, looted and destroyed 95 houses, along with farmland and three churches. They killed Pastor Adamu Gyang Wurim and his family by setting fire to their house while they were inside and shot the pastor’s wife in the bathroom. The assailants killed two other villagers as well, wounding several others.

The attack, which began Tuesday evening around 8:00 p.m., lasted over four hours before security personnel finally arrived on the scene. By then the attackers had razed much of the villages of Abonong and Ziyat, and stolen valuables including electronics, mattresses, food, and livestock.

The incident occurred just 24 hours after a two-day peace summit in Jos organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria with the theme, “Sustainable peace and security in Northern Nigeria as a panacea for development.”

A local lawyer, Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, spoke with one of the three surviving children of the pastor, who was away at the University of Jos at the time of the attack and learned of it on Facebook.

“When I called a friend to find out about the situation, the report I received was very devastating,” the young man said. “I couldn’t believe that all my family members have been engulfed in the pogrom. On reaching home, I saw my daddy and younger ones burnt beyond recognition.”