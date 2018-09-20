Christine Blasey Ford Tied To Company That Produces Abortion Pills

Kavanaugh accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, has deep ties to a Big Pharma company that mass produces abortion pills.
According to hew new Wikipedia page, Professor Ford, while working for Stanford University, was director of biostatistics at Corcept Therapeutics between 2006 – 2011.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) has a $1.66 billion market cap (worth), with current annual sales of $216 million.
Liberals and feminists are very worried that Judge Brett Kavanaugh may participate in reversing Roe v. Wade. Christine Blasey wants to stop Kavanaugh from reaching the country’s highest court.
According to an article at Philly.com, “ Alan Schatzberg, a Stanford University psychiatrist and scientist, co-founded Corcept Therapeutics in 1998 to explore whether mifepristone could help treat major depression.” He left the company in 2007, when the company changed direction (but continued to explore uses for mifepristone).
Corcept Therapeutics has only one product: Korlym (mifepristone). The “abortion pill”, otherwise known as RU-486 or “Mifeprex” (brand name), is mifepristone.
From Wikipedia:
Christine Blasey Ford participated in 8 published studies, which researched uses for the “abortion pill” or mifepristone. In five of these studies, Professor Ford is listed as affiliated with Corcept Therapeutics (as well as Stanford University). See study descriptions below. Several list her email address.
Korlym is approved by the FDA for individuals with Cushing’s syndrome who also have type 2 diabetes (not diabetes only). Cushing’s Syndrome is a rare disease. Based on 2002 prevalence data, it was extrapolated (estimated) that there were 587 individuals with Cushing’s Syndrome in the USA. The article mentioned above describes 5000 individuals might be eligible for Korlym.
Although Korlym is only approved for Cushing’s Syndrome and diabetes ONLY, it is widely available online as an “abortion pill” or “Emergency Contraceptive and Abortifacient”. See attached screenshots:
Descriptions/screen-prints of published studies shown on the following pages, more recent studies first. Christine Blasey was an author listed in the following studies.
