Christine Ford Wrote About Using Hypnosis To ‘Retrieve Memories’ & ‘Create Situations’

One of Prof. Christine Blasey Ford’s academic articles, published in 2008, included a study on hypnosis in psychology and claimed that the practice of “self-hypnosis” can be used to retrieve suppressed memories and “create artificial situations.”
The research paper, co-authored by Prof. Ford and titled Meditation With Yoga, Group Therapy With Hypnosis, and Psychoeducation for Depressed Mood: A Pilot Study,” raises serious legal questions about Christine Ford, a Professor of Psychology at California’s Palo Alto University, and the legitimacy of her Senate testimony.
More specifically, it raises the question — did Prof. Ford “retrieve” her hazy memory of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the sexual assault she alleges he committed upon her as a teenager while she was under the type of hypnotic trance she has written about in her research?
Was Prof. Ford attempting to retrieve her own “suppressed memories?” If so, Prof. Ford’s testimony may be taken seriously in psychological circles, but the legitimacy of her testimony is shot to pieces in legal terms.
Prof. Christine Blasey Ford refused to turn over her therapist’s notes to the Senate regarding her scattershot and suppressed memories about Judge Kavanaugh allegedly assaulting her in the early 1980s.
This may be because if Prof. Ford’s memories were “discovered” through hypnosis they would be “absolutely inadmissible” in a court of law in many states, including New York and Maryland.
With the kind of revelations coming out about Prof. Ford’s back story, it is no wonder her social media and academic history was largely scrubbed by mysterious helpers just before she made her appearance in the public eye.
BREAKING: This is HUGE (waiting for permission to h/t): One of Christine Ford Blasey's research articles in 2008 included a study in which participants were TAUGHT SELF-HYPNOSIS & noted hypnosis is used to retrieve important memories "AND CREATE ARTIFICAL SITUATIONS." pic.twitter.com/11n1JVnArM
— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 1, 2018
