Clinton Fan Arrested For Trying To Kill Republican Children

A Florida man obsessed with Hillary Clinton was arrested Tuesday after threatening to kill children belonging to Republican politicians.

Police say Laurence Key, a far-left activist, called Congressman Brian Mast’s office out of anger regarding President Trump’s immigration policy. He told the office intern, “If you are going to separate kids at the border, I’m going to kill his kids.”

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Along with making death threats against the Congressman and his children, documents filed in the US District Court reveal that Key placed 478 phone calls to Mast’s office.

According to the Federal Complaint that was filed, while being questioned by an FBI investigator, Key said, “Mast should be separated from his kids” for supporting Trump’s immigration policy.

The complaint also notes that on Monday, Key placed calls to Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson.

A quick look at Key’s social media reveals that he is a registered Democrat who is very politically active in Florida. Key is a regular volunteer for the Democratic Party of Martin County and has also volunteered with Planned Parenthood.

However, this isn’t the first time a Democrat has used violence to lash out against Republicans. One year ago, James Hodgkinson, a left-wing activist and Bernie Sanders supporter brought a gun to the Congressional Baseball Game practice and shot Congressman Steve Scalise, seriously injuring him.

On Wednesday, actor and Democrat Peter Fonda reacted to President Trump’s immigration policy by tweeting that he’d like to see Barron Trump ripped from the First Lady’s arms and thrown in a cage with pedophiles.

Key has been charged with communication of a threat to kidnap or injure a person. Congressman Mast has one daughter and two sons, all of who are under 10 years old.

Congressman Mast’s office declined to comment, emphasizing that the matter is still an active investigation.