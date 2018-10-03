Clip of Kanye West Refusing To Remove MAGA Hat On TMZ Goes Viral

Kanye West was asked to take off his Make America Great Again hat to please Hollywood elites live on TMZ – and his response put the arrogant liberal presenter back in his place.

Just days after Kanye West was mocked and booed by the liberal audience during Saturday Night Live’s season premiere, the rapper again refused to back down and take off his Make America Great Again hat during a live TMZ interview.

Kanye West sat down with Harvey Levin on TMZ Live on Monday, but things were awkward from the start as Levin immediately pressured the outspoken singer and producer to take off his MAGA hat, saying it made people feel "uncomfortable".

Levin said, “If you would not wear that hat, it would make me and a lot of other people feel better,” and then directly requested, “In fact why don’t we say please take off the hat Kanye, how’s that?“

Kanye responded: “It’s not good..” And Levin interrupted, “Then I won’t do it… because you have a right to do it.”

At this point a defiant Kanye shouted: “1st ammendment baby!.. 1st ammendment… 1st ammendment!..” To which a clearly agitated and upset Levin responded: “Then I have a right to express my view on it.“

Kanye, remaining defiant, then explained:

“I am American and I support and give my ideas and support and brilliance to whoever ends up in office. That’s my stance as an American. I support our president.

“Bottom line, no matter who they are… Now, I’ve already told you what this represents for me, this represents… y’all can’t bully me!”

The clip featuring the segment where Kanye refused to bow to the interviewer’s demands has since gone viral, with an outpouring of support for his refusal to play by the rules of “safe space” political correctness.

Meanwhile other people that don’t have the celebrity recognition or superstar status of Kanye West have in some instances gotten assaulted for merely wearing a MAGA hat.

One notable incident that was caught on video last summer involved 16-year-old Trump supporter Richard Hunter being assaulted by an aggressive liberal for wearing a red MAGA hat at a local Whataburger.

Hunter received widespread support even from people who are not Trump-supporters, as it was widely recognized that he was the unfair target of harassment and bullying, and that his choice in hats and political speech should be protected.

So went out for a 2am snack and my friend (wearing a MAGA hat) had his hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face (and mine, you can see my arms on the left of the video) pic.twitter.com/B3QjBFIxPk — Brax🛸 (@brxpug) July 4, 2018

With such incidents seemingly on the rise of late we expect Kanye’s “defiant” stance over his outspoken support for President Trump and his wearing a MAGA hat to gain increased support from those sectors of America who are sick of being bullied and told what they can and can’t wear.