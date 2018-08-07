CNN Article Says Liberal Reporters Deserve Same Respect As Veterans

CNN reporters are not enemies of the people, according to a CNN, but are actually "protectors" of the people that can be compared to "guardian angels" and "soldiers."

Joseph Holt, an ethics professor at the University of Notre Dame, compared reporters to active duty soldiers in a recent CNN op-ed.

Holt argued in the piece, published on Friday, that the press is the “protector” rather than the “enemy” of the people. Throughout his article, Holt defended the “professionalism” of CNN journalists and compared the media to “guardian angel[s]” and “soldiers.”

“Far from being the enemy of the people, the press at its best is like a guardian angel that caringly and capably protects us from harm,” Holt wrote.

He concluded, “We thank soldiers for their service because they devote themselves to protecting our freedoms, and we should. But we should also thank the media for the same reason — especially when the stakes have never been higher.”

The outlet was instantly condemned on Twitter for daring to publish such a disrespectful article that tried to draw comparisons between liberal media hacks and soldiers who risk life and limb for their country.

