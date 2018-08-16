CNN Defeated In Ratings By Fringe ‘Ancient Aliens’ Show

CNN ratings plunged between August 6 and August 12, losing out to conspiracy show ‘Ancient Aliens’ on the History Channel, according to data from Nielsen Media Research.

By comparison, CNN’s rivals, Fox News and MSNBC, defeated them in the ratings war this week. Fox News took the number one slot for primetime viewership at a healthy 2.18 million viewers, while MSNBC came in second with 1.75 million viewers.

Breitbart.com reports: CNN finished in a distant seventh place, attracting 992,000 average viewers and falling behind HGTV, USA, the History Channel, and TBS in the weekly ratings.

The primetime lineup for the History Channel includes the show Ancient Aliens, a show which delves into the conspiracy theories behind aliens, while CNN’s lineup features hosts Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo.

The History Channel had 1.06 million viewers in primetime this week.

Last week's ratings are in! People would rather watch bizarre conspiracy theories about aliens building the pyramids than @CNN. CNN lost to @HISTORY's primetime lineup, which includes the show "Ancient Aliens." CNN: 992,000

HISTORY: 1.06 million https://t.co/5X8Z7SK5vw pic.twitter.com/2saEeVFMPX — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) August 14, 2018

The network did not fare much better in the ratings for its daytime programming.

CNN finished in sixth place, lagging behind Fox News, HGTV, Nickelodeon, MSNBC, and Investigation Discovery.