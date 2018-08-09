CNN Admits Elizabeth Warren Lied About Her Native American Ancestry

CNN has been forced to admit that Senator Elizabeth Warren lied when she claimed she was a Native American.

In a rare admission of truth, CNN admitted Wednesday that after her primary win, Sharice Davids will likely become “the first Native American in Congress” – destroying earlier claims made by Sen. Warren to further her career.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: For years Elizabeth Warren pretended to be an Indian.

Elizabeth Warren lied to jump over qualified minority candidates and land a position at Harvard University.

Elizabeth Warren was listed as Harvard Law’s “first woman of color” in 1997 law review piece on diversity and affirmative action!

Warren lied about her heritage for years. She has no links to any American Indians.

It was all a lie —

The liberal media knew it all along but said nothing to protect her — Until today.