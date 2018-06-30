CNN’s Jim Acosta To Lose White House Credentials For Assaulting Trump

CNN reporter Jim Acosta could be stripped of his White House credentials following an aggressive verbal assault against President Trump on Friday.

“You need to tone it down a bit. The language, everything, it’s got to stop. Be decent,” a female Trump supporter said to Acosta after his recent outburst at the President.

Conservativefighters.com reports: “I believe I am decent,” Acosta shot back.

His version of being “decent” apparently includes screaming at the president in a crowd like a teenage girl.

During a packed media event, Acosta was caught on video cupping his hands together and loudly heckling President Trump.

Acosta: Will you stop calling the press the enemy of the people "Mr. President, will you stop calling the press the enemy of the people," CNN Journalist Jim Acosta shouted at the end of Trump's speech.Just one day prior, several journalists were killed in a targeted shooting at a newspaper in Maryland. Posted by POLITICO on Friday, June 29, 2018

“Mr. President, will you stop calling us the enemy of the people?!” the CNN correspondent shouted in the clip released by Politico.

He was so obnoxious that a reporter in front of him turned around and “shushed” him with his finger to his lips. Acosta was apparently clueless about how rude he was being and continued yelling.

“Will you stop calling the press the enemy of the people?” he repeated, still shouting.

This is what CNN thinks passes for “journalism” and decency: Sending a credentialed reporter to heckle the president as if it’s a rowdy ninth inning at a baseball game.

It’s worth pointing out that “will you stop calling the press the enemy of the people” isn’t a real, answerable question.

It isn’t reporting. At the end of the day, it’s nothing more than loud whining. This is CNN.

Here’s a better question: Why is the cable news network even pretending to be conducting hard-hitting reporting if their idea of journalism is sending an annoying man to shout rhetorical, passive-aggressive questions at Donald Trump?

According to a report from Heavy.com, Jim Acosta makes at least $300,000 in his position.

One wonders how much CNN could save by hiring a shrieking college intern to yell disruptively at the president instead. Perhaps they could rotate the job among out-of-work Bernie Sanders fans — after all, they’re already experienced at yelling at the sky in angst.

It isn’t the first time that Acosta has made a fool out of himself by being belligerent, either. He was already thrown out of the Oval Office by Trump himself after yelling out inappropriate questions during a diplomatic meeting.

He showed similar immaturity during the historic meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un, badgering the leader of the free world with unrelated questions during the important peace summit.

Yes, the same leftist media which ran cover for Hillary Clinton during the election and dismissed Trump as having nearly a zero-percent chance of winning is now clueless as to why they’re so disliked by real Americans, who they have apparently never spoken to.

If Jim Acosta is so confused as to why Trump — and much of the American citizenry — see him and the mainstream media as enemies of the people, maybe he should take a hard look in the mirror.

His own childish behavior and inability to act like a professional journalist should provide all the clues he needs.