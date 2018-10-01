CNN Declare Kanye West Mentally Ill For Supporting Trump

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota says she is “concerned” about the mental health of Kanye West after the rapper expressed his support for President Trump on SNL.

“I think [his rants are] a little bit uncomfortable, I just am wondering if it’s time to start worrying about Kanye because he does go on, sometimes, nonsensical rants,” the New Day co-host said.

“He has taken a break for some stress related issues, so I’m concerned.”

“The president obviously loved it,” Berman moaned. “I look at it as yet another entertainer deciding to get political on company time.”

President Donald Trump praised West on Twitter following his SNL performance, writing, “Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told ‘no’), was great. He’s leading the charge!”