CNN Prepare Massive Layoffs As Ratings Plunge To Lowest Ever

CNN recorded its lowest ever ratings last week, as more viewers tuned in to watch the Food Network than all of CNN’s primetime shows combined.

According to data from Nielsen Media Research, between June 18 and June 24, CNN viewership fell to its lowest point ever, making it extremely likely that staff will be made redundant in order to drastically cut costs.

Dailycaller.com reports: Fox News continued to dominate the other cable news networks by ranking number one in both total day and primetime ratings. MSNBC fell slightly behind at number two in both categories.

Fox News earned its 24th consecutive week on top of basic cable with 1,465,000 average daily viewers.

They also earned 2,513,000 average primetime viewers for the week.

CNN, meanwhile, trailed far behind both of its news competitors, ranking 13th in primetime and 7th in total day.

In primetime, CNN lost to HGTV, Investigation Discovery, the History Channel, the Discovery Channel, and the Food Network.

The Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo-led lineup earned them just 914,000 average primetime viewers.

Fox Business network also continued its superiority over competitor CNBC, enjoying a 25 percent advantage in viewers for the week.