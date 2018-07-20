CNN Lobbies Facebook To Shut Down YourNewsWire

CNN has begun lobbying Facebook to shut down YourNewsWire after discovering that our articles regularly outperform those published by mainstream media outlets.

According to an article published by the Soros-funded Poynter, YourNewsWire.com poses a “serious threat” to “real journalism” due to the fact that millions of Americans resonate with our unfiltered, no-holds-barred approach to news.

“Despite being debunked at least 80 times, and having its posts fact-checked as false through Facebook’s fact-checking partnership at least 45 times, YourNewsWire is still publishing on the platform,” CNNs Oliver Darcy tweeted on Friday.

In his Tweet, Darcy links to the Poynter hit-piece in which far-left activist Daniel Funke complains that YourNewsWire.com still has a presence online despite the fact that disreputable “fact-checkers” such as Snopes have worked around the clock to try and debunk anything and everything we publish.

It should be noted that these very same people are also trying to censor and remove Infowars from Facebook too.

Per Infowars: In an article for CNN, senior media reporter Oliver Darcy explains how he tried to convince Facebook top brass to terminate our Facebook presence.

“Facebook invited me to an event today where the company aimed to tout its commitment to fighting fake news and misinformation. I asked them why InfoWars is still allowed on the platform. I didn’t get a good answer,” tweeted Darcy.

In his CNN piece, Darcy reveals how he asked the head of Facebook’s News Feed John Hegeman, “How the company could claim it was serious about tackling the problem of misinformation online while simultaneously allowing InfoWars to maintain a page with nearly one million followers on its website.”

Hegeman explained that InfoWars has “not violated something that would result in them being taken down.”

Not satisfied, Darcy asked Facebook product specialist Sara Su why Facebook allowed Infowars to operate a page when it “is notorious for spreading demonstrably false information and conspiracy theories on a host of issues.”

When Darcy asked Facebook for a follow up statement, his third attempt to have Facebook shut down Infowars in a single day, the company admitted that it down-ranked Infowars content in its algorithm.

“We work hard to find the right balance between encouraging free expression and promoting a safe and authentic community, and we believe that down-ranking inauthentic content strikes that balance,” said Facebook spokeswoman Lauren Svensson. “In other words, we allow people to post it as a form of expression, but we’re not going to show it at the top of News Feed.”

Darcy’s article was shared by innumerable other CNN and mainstream media hacks in a coordinated effort to circulate the same narrative.

Washington Post columnist Matt O’Brien:

A website that’s said 9/11 was an inside job, Sandy Hook was a hoax, and Democrats were running a child sex ring out of the basement of a pizza shop apparently meets Facebook’s standards for truthfulness! Does anyone seriously think Facebook is making the world a better place? https://t.co/Cv2AudfClj — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) July 11, 2018

NBC reporter Ben Collins:

CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan:

An insightful piece from @oliverdarcy, who probably won’t get an invite to a Facebook press event again anytime soon (welcome to the club!). https://t.co/VkpK8kndh8 — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) July 12, 2018

CNN Executive Editor Ram Ramgopal:

Facebook touts fight on fake news, but struggles to explain why InfoWars isn't banned https://t.co/s0LrSmGZQb — Ram Ramgopal (@RamCNN) July 12, 2018

CNN Executive Producer David P. Gelles:

Facebook touts fight on fake news, but struggles to explain why InfoWars isn't banned @oliverdarcy reports https://t.co/wOz9GCQxkA via @CNNMoney — David P Gelles (@gelles) July 12, 2018

This underscores once again how CNN is not an impartial news outlet, it is an activist organization using its considerable financial and institutional muscle to shut down a competitor.

Despite the fact that Infowars is far smaller than CNN, its influence and cultural relevance threatens CNN’s entire business model. A lot of President Trump’s base are also concentrated within the Infowars audience.

Earlier this year, CNN launched a sustained campaign to pressure YouTube into shutting down the Alex Jones Channel after the Parkland shooting. The lobbying effort was almost successful, with the channel being one strike away from being permanently suspended, although it ultimately failed.