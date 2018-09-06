Comey’s Lawyer Denies Comey Is In Relationship With Robert Mueller

Former FBI Director James Comey’s personal lawyer has publicly denied that his client is in a secret relationship with special counsel Robert Mueller, after President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he could provide “a hundred photos” of Mueller and Comey, whom Trump fired, “hugging and kissing each other.”

Comey’s attorney David Kelley told Snopes that calling the two former FBI Directors best friends — or suggesting that there are hundreds of photos that feature them in various forms of physical embrace — is not true at all.

Trump made the claim that he has hundreds of photos of James Comey and Robert Mueller “kissing” when asked by The Daily Caller if he had interviewed Mueller for the FBI director position after Comey’s dismissal. Trump replied he had interviewed Mueller in a chair in the room, and, “I liked him,” then explained why he did not hire him for the role.

“I had a business dispute with Mueller before that. I had a real business dispute,” said Trump based on the full transcript, adding, “And he’s Comey’s best friend.

“And I could give you 100 pictures of him and Comey hugging and kissing each other,” Trump continued, suggestively. “You know, he’s Comey’s best friend.”

According to the POTUS, the alleged intimate, cozy photos of Mueller and Comey represent one of many conflicts present in Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign during the election.

“How can you possibly have a man who is that, and then somebody from his law firm came out and said, ‘I can’t believe they picked Mueller. He hates the president. He hates the president,’” Trump said. “So that’s four things, that’s four, then you have the conflicts of the people.”

Read the full transcript of @esaagar and @TheDCVince's exclusive Oval Office interview with @realDonaldTrump here:https://t.co/jueyPEimfc — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 5, 2018

Newsweek claim they searched two photo databases and could not find one hundred images of the two former FBI Directors kissing and hugging each other, which raises the question: does Trump have access to photos that are not in the public domain?

Given Trump’s extraordinary record of providing substance to back up his seemingly wild claims, you would not want to bet against it.