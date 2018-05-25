Congress Calls For Immediate Arrest Of Hillary Clinton

Congress has called for the immediate arrest of Hillary Clinton and the appointment of a “second special counsel” to investigate widespread charges of corruption and political malfeasance against Clinton and her allies in the Obama administration.

Seasoned House Republicans held a press conference that aired on C-SPAN and pushed for the appointment of the second special counsel, while demanding an “overdue” investigation into the Department of Justice, as well as the FBI’s “shameful, partisan” handling of the Clinton FBI investigation, and abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

They also want to know what led to launching the special counsel probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia, now that more than twelve months have passed without any evidence discovered to back the allegations.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) introduced the group’s 12-page resolution at the press conference. The document demands Attorney General Jeff Sessions immediately appoint an independent special counsel investigator who will look into the DOJ and FBI’s political bias and handling of the Russian probe.

House Republicans also demanded an independent investigation into the FBI’s decision to suddenly clear Hillary Clinton of the email server allegations just days before the 2016 presidential election. They are demanding classified documents on the investigation to verify all the details, and calling for a level of transparency in the notoriously secretive case.

Multiple Congressman also spoke at the conference to directly criticize Robert Mueller and the DOJ’s investigation. They recounted alleged illegal conduct by the Obama regime, including the “Worse than Watergate” wiretapping case, as well as FISA abuses, and the FBI’s “special treatment” of Hillary Clinton.

Directly accusing the DOJ and FBI of political bias, the Congressman pointed out “irregularities” in the recent investigations, and want classified documents on the recent investigations to verify all the details.

The press conference by the House Republicans suggests President Trump’s longstanding promise to get a special prosecutor to look into Hillary Clinton’s “situation” is finally being realized.

“I am going to instruct my Attorney General to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation, because there has never been so many lies, so much deception, there has never been anything like it.

“People, there lives have been destroyed for doing one-fifth of what you’ve done.”