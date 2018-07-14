Congress Launch Impeachment Proceedings Against ‘Deep State’ Rosenstein

Congress has initiated impeachment proceedings against deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein for deliberately and maliciously blocking their probe of rogue FBI agents who sought to overthrow Trump.

House GOP lawmakers say Rosenstein deliberately stonewalled their probe into the FBI’s mishandling of the Trump-Russia investigation.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: House Freedom Caucus leaders Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, have spearheaded the movement and could submit the filing in the next several days, although it has not been filed yet.

It’s also possible that Republicans would seek to hold Rosenstein in contempt of Congress before filing an impeachment document.

Rosenstein, who has been at odds with some GOP members over requests for DOJ documents, is overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, which is looking at Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin.

Earlier Friday, Rosenstein revealed that Mueller indicted 12 Russian military officials for federal crimes during the 2016 election, due to their involvement in hacking into Democratic emails and servers.