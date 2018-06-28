Congress: Traitor Rod Rosenstein Faces Impeachment

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein faces impeachment and a possible contempt charge for mishandling the Russia investigation, Congress has warned.

The House Judiciary Committee has given Rosenstein 7 days to turn over requested classified Trump-Russia documents following his appearance in front of the committee on Thursday.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The resolution does not have a penalty attached to it, however, lawmakers are prepared to file contempt or impeachment charges next week against Rod Rosenstein.

Sara Carter reported:

The House Judiciary Committee approved for the first time a resolution Tuesday demanding that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein turn over all requested documents regarding the FBI’s handling of the Russia investigation during the presidential election after seven days or face possible impeachment or contempt.

The decision to move forward with the resolution came after a year of battles with the Justice Department and FBI to turn over requested documents. The committee voted on party lines 15-11 to pass the resolution directing Rosenstein to comply within the next seven days or face the consequences.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who has been one of the lawmakers at the frontlines of the committee’s investigation, said the resolution is the result of the frustration felt among lawmakers conducting oversight. He noted that it will be up to House Republican leaders to decide whether or not to take it to the full House for a vote.

“If they don’t comply with the resolution they know the remedies the House has, contempt and impeachment,” said Jordan. “If we don’t get that information entitled to us, everybody knows that we’ll do what we have to do to get it done.”

Jordan and Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., were the authors of the resolution. Both members have criticized Rosenstein and the FBI for failing to deliver documents. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-CA, has also been fighting the Justice Department for documents and has threatened as well to hold Rosenstein in contempt or impeachment if they are not produced.

As previously reported, Rep. Devin Nunes sent a new letter to the DOJ on Sunday. Nunes is giving the Rosenstein and the DOJ until Monday at 5 PM to turn over the rest of the documents on the illegal spying on the Trump campaign.

Rep. Nunes wants the DOJ to reveal when the spying on the Trump campaign began.

It is widely believed the spying took place before July 2016 when the DOJ previously said the spying began.

The FBI gave Congress thousands of requested documents on the Russia probe last week, including details on its use of spies and FISA abuse during the 2016 presidential campaign.

But, Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) says the FBI only gave a fraction of what was requested!

Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd sent Chairman Nunes a letter on Tuesday in response to his request for the documents showing once again the FBI and DOJ continue to play shell games which only infuriated GOP lawmakers even more.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray will publicly testify before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday, June 28th at 1:00 PM EST.