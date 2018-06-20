Audio: Congressional Staffer Screams ‘F*ck You!’ To President Trump

Congressional staffer attacks President Trump, screams 'fuck you' at him

A Congressional staffer confronted President Trump on Tuesday, yelling “Mr. President, f*** you!”, as Donald Trump walked through the Capitol to a meeting with House Republicans.

Video capturing the attack was filmed by Fox News’ Chad Pergram. The Congressional aide can be heard yelling profanities at the President as he walks to the Speaker’s office before meeting with House GOPers on immigration.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The woman who heckled the President most likely had to either be an intern or aide. Someone with a hard Congressional pass allowing access to the Rotunda area after hours.

The Capitol closes to public tours at 4:30 pm et.

NBC’s Frank Thorpe also recorded the scream, “LISTEN: As Pres Trump’s entourage entered Speaker Ryan’s office in the Capitol, someone on the other side of the Capitol rotunda yelled: “Mr. President, F—k you!!” (He entered about 15 seconds later):”…”Per our intern, who was standing there, the woman who yelled “Mr. President, F–k you!!” was a congressional intern.”

Last October a protester hid among reporters at the Capitol and threw Russian flags at Trump as he walked to a meeting with Senate Republicans.

The Daily Mail’s David Martosko posted a tongue-in-cheek poll on the fate of the foul-mouthed anti-Trump intern.

