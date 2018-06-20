Audio: Congressional Staffer Screams ‘F*ck You!’ To President Trump

A Congressional staffer confronted President Trump on Tuesday, yelling “Mr. President, f*** you!”, as Donald Trump walked through the Capitol to a meeting with House Republicans.

Pres Trump arrives at the Capitol for meeting with House Republicans. Says immigration says long broken, "we're gonna try to fix it." pic.twitter.com/G22uzlxgrI — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 19, 2018

Video capturing the attack was filmed by Fox News’ Chad Pergram. The Congressional aide can be heard yelling profanities at the President as he walks to the Speaker’s office before meeting with House GOPers on immigration.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The woman who heckled the President most likely had to either be an intern or aide. Someone with a hard Congressional pass allowing access to the Rotunda area after hours.

The Capitol closes to public tours at 4:30 pm et.

Congressional aide or intern yells “Mr President, f*%k you!” from across the Capitol Rotunda as he walks to the Speaker’s office before mtg with House GOPers on immigration. Gets attention of USCP/Secret Service pic.twitter.com/5Uarw4FTsw — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 19, 2018

NBC’s Frank Thorpe also recorded the scream, “LISTEN: As Pres Trump’s entourage entered Speaker Ryan’s office in the Capitol, someone on the other side of the Capitol rotunda yelled: “Mr. President, F—k you!!” (He entered about 15 seconds later):”…”Per our intern, who was standing there, the woman who yelled “Mr. President, F–k you!!” was a congressional intern.”

LISTEN: As Pres Trump’s entourage entered Speaker Ryan’s office in the Capitol, someone on the other side of the Capitol rotunda yelled: “Mr. President, F—k you!!” (He entered about 15 seconds later): pic.twitter.com/KHp16LYMoF — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 19, 2018

Last October a protester hid among reporters at the Capitol and threw Russian flags at Trump as he walked to a meeting with Senate Republicans.

WATCH: Pres. Trump arrives on Capitol Hill for lunch with Senate GOP, as his feud with Sen. Corker escalates https://t.co/i6O2iANctF pic.twitter.com/WN9d8HuWH3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 24, 2017

