Creepy Porn Lawyer: DNC Want Me To Run For President

Creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti has been asked by “senior leadership” at the Democratic National Committee to run for President in 2020.

During an appearance on MSNBC, Avenatti boasted about his big aspirations to run the country.

American Mirror reports: “I’ve been traveling around the country raising money for Democrats,” Avenatti told Kasie Hunt, “and I’ve received an incredible response, every state that I’ve gone to. I think I’ve surprised a lot of people.

“I’ve received a lot of encouragement in various states to run,” he said.

“I’ve received a lot of encouragement from the Democratic National Committee, and senior leadership within the Committee, frankly, to run and people want a fighter,” he continued.

He declined to name the “senior” leaders pushing him to run.

Maybe DNC Vice Chair Keith Ellison, who is being accused of domestic assault by a former girlfriend?

“People want somebody who can actually beat Donald Trump,” Avenatti insisted, apparently implying that’s him.

“I don’t care how much experience you have. I don’t care how deep you are on policy. If you can’t beat Donald Trump, you don’t have any business running for the presidency of the United States in 2020, because if you can’t beat Donald Trump, you go home,” he said.