Police in Munich, Germany have filed bodily injury charges against a 42-year-old father after he punched an African migrant who sexually assaulted his 21-year-old daughter during Oktoberfest.

The sexual assault occurred at the Hackerbrücke train station and involved a drunk migrant from Eritrea putting both his hands up the skirt of a 21-year-old young woman and fondling her buttocks.

After becoming aware of the sex attack, the young woman’s father punched the migrant in the face, according to German news outlet Merkur.

While Munich police have filed sexual harassment charges against the Eritrean migrant, they have also filed charges of bodily injury against the 42-year-old father.

Breitbart reports: Many online were outraged that police would bring charges against the father, with some asking why he should sit by and do nothing as the man sexually assaulted his daughter.

Munich federal police spokeswoman Petra Wiedmann said that it was up to police to investigate both “crimes.”

“It is up to the judiciary to assess the case. There is a suspicion that there were two crimes, one sexual harassment and the other a physical injury. The police are required by law to bring up both,” she said.

The attack occurred during Oktoberfest, Munich’s largest festival of the year which has seen a massive increase in security in recent years due to previous sex attacks at other festivals in Germany along with the growing threat of radical Islamic terrorism.

In 2016, the festival saw one of its lowest attendance recorded in years — while reported sex attacks rose –a year after the height of the migrant crisis.

Only a year later in 2017, Bavarian authorities reported a 91 percent increase in the number of migrant rape attacks with migrants making up as many as one in five suspects involved in rape cases in the region.