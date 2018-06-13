Dad Confronts ‘Creepy’ Joe Biden Over Child Molestation

A heroic father confronted Joe Biden last weekend, accusing the former Vice President of being a kiddie fiddler and child molester.

While promoting his new book at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington, Deleware, Biden ironically discussed his son Beau’s “horror” over pediatrician Earl Bradley, who was convicted of raping and molesting children.

Zerohedge.com reports: A man in the second row sitting behind U.S. Rep. Mike Castle and Biden’s sister Valerie stood up and asked “What about the girls you molested on C-SPAN at the Senate swearing-in?”

As the crowd erputed in boos, the man interjected “no no no no no, he did it.. no no, let him answer”

The man was then escorted out by security as the audience jeered. A few moments later, Biden quieted the crowd and responded “This is not Trump world,” which drew applause.

Let’s take a look at exactly what the heckler was talking about:

We can only hope that Biden’s ego and hubris can overcome criticism over his glad-handling unwilling participants, as he would make a highly entertaining candidate in 2020. He’d also have his bestest buddy Barack Obama’s support, we’re certain.