D.C. Shooter Was Inspired By SPLC; Carried Chik-fil-A To ‘Smear In Their Dying Faces’

The D.C. shooter was inspired by the SPLC and carried Chick-fil-A sandwiches that he planned “to smear in their dying faces” for being conservative Christians.

Floyd Lee Corkins II picked his target off a “hate map” from the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center website, which listed the Family Research Council (FRC), according to the FBI.

His comments had no impact at the SPLC. Their “hate map” still includes the FRC.

Grubstreet.com reports: The 28-year-old Virginia man who opened fire inside the headquarters of the conservative Christian lobbying and policy group in downtown Washington, D.C., last August was carrying fifteen Chick-fil-A sandwiches “he planned to smear in the dying faces of staffers he expected to kill,” according to documents filed today in U.S. District Court, CNN reports.

Floyd Lee Corkins visited the fast-food chain on the morning of August 15 before taking the Metrorail to the offices of the Family Research Council, where he told the building’s manager he was there to apply for an internship. Corkins then removed a 9mm Sig Sauer from his bag and fired three shots, injuring the building manager, who was still able to tackle, disarm, and pin him down until police arrived.

Corkins, who volunteered at an LGBT center near his home, reportedly wanted to send a message to groups that opposed gay rights. Police reportedly found a list of advocacy groups opposed to homosexuality in his pants pocket after he was arrested. It was acknowledged in court today that Corkins also “considered making a bomb but didn’t have the patience to do it.” Prosecutors today read statements the shooter had given police explaining his motives. “They endorse Chick-fil-A and also Chick-fil-A came out against gay marriage,” he said, “so I was going to use that as a statement.”

Floyd Lee Corkins pleaded guilty to several charges and, if convicted, faces up to 70 years in jail.

DC shooter wanted to kill as many as possible, prosecutors say.