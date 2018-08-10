Dead People Voting Early and Often For Democrats In Ohio

A Government Accountability Institute investigation has uncovered hundreds of cases of dead men and women voting in Ohio years and in some cases decades after their deaths.

The revelation that hundreds of dead people are registered voters in Ohio, a crucial swing state, raises serious questions about safeguards apparently in place to prevent such cases of election fraud, as well as shining a light on persistent Democrat efforts to block voter ID laws.

According to Eric Eggers, research director at the Government Accountability Institute, 170 registered voters in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District are listed as being “over 116 years old.”

Considering that the world’s oldest living person is a 115-year-old resident of Japan, this is a big problem — and while the numbers might seem negligible compared to the millions of people living in the state, they are actually hugely significant in a swing state that is usually won by the finest margins.

“That’s 10 percent of Balderson’s current margin of victory, pending provisional ballots,” Eggers wrote. “And 72 voters over the age of 116 who ‘live’ in Balderson’s district cast ballots in the 2016 election.”

In fact, many of the voters on Ohio’s rolls list their birthdays as Jan. 1, 1800, making them 218 years old. Clearly something is amiss.

Western Journal reports: For four years now, Democrats in Ohio have been fighting efforts to prevent voter fraud, and it is easy to see why.

In June, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of Ohio’s system for purging ineligible voters from the rolls, dealing a tough blow to Ohio Democrats.

If voter ID laws are passed and implemented as a result of that Supreme Court ruling, those 170 impossibly old voters would no longer be able to cast ballots — and that is something the fraudulent Democrats of the state desperately want to avoid.

“A critical swing state, Ohio has voted for the winner in presidential races in twenty-eight out of the last thirty elections. As Ohio goes, so goes the nation,” former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell wrote on American Thinker.

“While it may seem strange to witness millions of dollars pouring into a down ballot race in the heartland, there is a method to the Democrats’ madness,” Blackwell continued.

“Delve below the surface, and you will see that the Democrats have their sights set on 2020, defeating Donald Trump, taking back the presidency.”

And they will stop at nothing to achieve their goal.