Deep State Agent Arrested For Leaking Russia Documents To BuzzFeed

A U.S. official was arrested and criminally charged on Tuesday for leaking confidential documents relating to the Trump-Russia probe to far-left outlet BuzzFeed.

40-year-old Natalie May Edwards, the senior advisor in the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, leaked financial documents relating to former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, to Jason Leopold, a reporter for BuzzFeed.

Did Natalie May Edwards also leak Michael Cohen's financial information to creepy porn lawyer, Michael Avenatti?

Reuters reported:

Natalie May Edwards, a senior adviser in the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), was arrested on Tuesday and charged with unauthorized disclosure of suspicious activity reports, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. She was expected to make an initial appearance in Virginia federal court later in the day.

Suspicious activity reports are submitted by banks to alert law enforcement to potentially illegal transactions. Prosecutors said that beginning in October 2017, Edwards disclosed suspicious activity reports connected to Manafort and his longtime associate Richard Gates, the Russian embassy and accused Russian spy Maria Butina.

The disclosures were reported in a series of articles in BuzzFeed related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible coordination between U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign and Russia, according to prosecutors.

More from CNBC:

She is charged with unlawfully disclosing so-called suspicious activity reports, or SARS, and conspiracy to do the same. Both felony counts carry a maxmium potential sentence of five years in prison.

The Quinton, Virginia, resident Edwards is due to appear before a judge in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia later Wednesday. A lawyer for Edwards did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

