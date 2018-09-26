Democrat Rep. Jeff Merkley Files Injunction To Kill Kavanaugh Vote

Democrat senator Jeff Merkley filed an injunction Wednesday to stop the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation vote this Friday.

The far-left Oregon senator justified the extreme measure, citing what he says is unconstitutional presidential interference.

KOIN6 Reports:

Merkley’s office said the lawsuit will argue that the Trump administration’s unprecedented withholding of substantial parts of Kavanaugh’s record has violated the constitutional separation of powers by preventing senators from fulfilling their constitutional duty of advice and consent on the president’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

Merkley will ask the courts to intervene in order to prevent the process from continuing until Kavanaugh’s full record is available for public scrutiny, the press release stated.

Merkley’s lawsuit comes after three women publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

However, he staunchly denies ever sexually assaulting anyone, and his allies have questioned the credibility of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and a second accuser based in part on what they say is a lack of corroboration.

Merkley is rumored to be preparing a 2020 Presidential run, and will focus his campaign on promoting abortion and favoring illegal aliens over American citizens.