Democrat Leader: In-N-Out Boycott Majorly Fails

A lame-o attempt by California Democrats to boycott In-N-Out Burger has spectacularly failed, Rep. Eric Bauman had admitted.

The Democratic Party leader initially led the boycott last week over a reported donation to the state’s Republican Party.

Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ — EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018

However, on Monday Bauman was forced to walk back the boycott amid a massive backlash, the Fresno Bee reports:

“There is no boycott,” Bauman said. “I put one tweet out at 10:30 at night and it turned into a whole thing. We’ve raised so much money in small donations as a result of that one tweet and so many people have engaged with that tweet, almost a million people, so it’s amazing how it became this big boycott.”

Bauman tweeted from his account on Wednesday, using the hashtag #BoycottInNOut and sharing info about the fast food chain’s $25,000 donation to the GOP.

…

Bauman seemed not to be taking the tweet seriously, either. He said he wasn’t even personally boycotting the fast food restaurant.

“Are you kidding me?” Bauman said, laughing. “I’m gonna buy my staff In-N-Out burgers to celebrate our victory [in November].”

Breitbart.com reports: As Breitbart News reported last week, In-N-Out Burger had also donated to the state’s Democratic Party. Under California campaign finance laws, corporations can donate a limited amount of money to state parties and candidates.

In-N-Out Burger is an extremely popular family-owned chain that prides itself on using fresh local ingredients. It has built a cult following in liberal California despite being run by a conservative religious family that prints Bible verses on the packaging.

Bauman is considered a stalwart of the state party establishment, having defeated a Bernie Sanders-backed rival last year.