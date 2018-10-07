Democrat Rep. Keith Ellison’s Ex Posts Medical Record Proving Violent Abuse

Democrat Rep. Keith Ellison’s former girlfriend has posted a medical document proving her claims that Ellison violently abused her throughout 2016.

Karen Monahan, who says Ellison physically and mentally abused her, shared the patient progress notes from Nov. 2017 on Twitter several times this week.

Startribune.com reports: Ellison, who is running for Minnesota attorney general, has denied the allegation, which emerged in August. Monahan’s son first told the story on social media, and she later confirmed what her son said. During a fight, Ellison pulled on her legs and feet while she was lying on a bed, Monahan said.

“Here is one of my Dr visits stating the abuse that occurred. It amazes me the measures people have to take for their humanity to be validated. #metoo,” Monahan posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Here is one of my Dr visits stating the abuse that occurred.

It amazes me the measures people have to take for their humanity to be validated. #metoo pic.twitter.com/7J0U5qwH4n — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) September 18, 2018

The document states that she told the doctor she had been in a very stressful environment for years and experienced emotional and physical abuse from a partner from whom she had since been separated.

“She did not have any physical injuries that required a physical examination in the past. She identifies the individual she was involved with as congressmen [sic] Ellison, and she is worried about retribution if she identifies him publicly,” according to the patient notes from Park Nicollet.

The Star Tribune contacted both Monahan and Ellison’s campaign Wednesday for comment, but neither replied. In an e-mail, a HealthPartners spokeswoman said she was unable to confirm the document’s veracity because it would violate patient privacy rules.

In a previous interview, Ellison called the allegation personal, painful and untrue. It remains unclear what impact Monahan’s story will have on voters’ decision in the November election. Ellison, a Democrat, is running against Republican Doug Wardlow.

A Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll conducted last week included a question about whether people believe Ellison committed the domestic violence Monahan has alleged. The majority of participants, 57 percent, said they were unsure while 21 percent believed it and 22 percent did not.

Monahan has previously said there is a video of the 2016 incident, which she told CBS News was the only instance of physical violence during their relationship. Her son has also said he has seen the video. Monahan has declined to share it publicly and said it is traumatizing.

This week she wrote on Twitter, “I don’t have to show a video that shows me in a vulnerable position. Did they even think what I may or may not have been wearing?”

Ellison has said such a video cannot exist.