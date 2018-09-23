Democratic Rep. Kirsten Gillibrand, the Senator leading the protests against Brett Kavanaugh, promoted two sexual assault hoaxes in the past.

The New York Senator says she believes Kavanaugh is guilty because he is not asking the FBI to investigate 36-year-old claims made against him.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Kavanaugh vehemently denies the charges as do the two other men mentioned by the accuser.

Kirsten Gillibrand: "Who is not asking the FBI to investigate these claims? The White House. Judge Kavanaugh has not asked to have the FBI to review these claims. Is that the reaction of an innocent person? It is not." (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/0MBuBZFmHX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 20, 2018

Gillibrand also led the charge against a University of Virginia fraternity accused of rape by The Rolling Stone.

The entire report ended up being a complete hoax.

The Rolling Stone later agreed to pay the UVA fraternity $1.65 million for their discredited rape accusations.

And now this…

Senator Gillibrand brought “Mattress Girl” to the State of the Union Address in 2015.

The Columbia University student who dragged a blue mattress around Columbia University’s campus in 2014 to dramatize her plight as a rape victim, was later discredited

The male student Emma Sulkowicz accused of raping her, was later ‘found not responsible’ and the university settled with him.