Democrat Senator Files Restraining Order To Sabotage Friday’s Kavanaugh Vote

Far left Democrat Senator Jeff Merkley has filed a last-minute restraining order to try and prevent Congress from voting on Brett Kavanaugh on Friday.

The unhinged Oregon senator filed his desperate lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday, slamming the entire confirmation process as “unconstitutional.”

Last week, I sued @realDonaldTrump & @senatemajldr to stop the unconstitutional Kavanaugh confirmation process. Today I filed a motion for a restraining order against Trump and McConnell to force immediate disclosure of the Kavanaugh record they’ve been working so hard to hide. — Jeff Merkley (@JeffMerkley) October 3, 2018

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports:

Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley filed an emergency motion late Tuesday to compel President Donald Trump to release Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s full record ahead of a Senate confirmation vote.

Merkley said Trump has withheld thousands of pages of documents from Kavanaugh’s record under “presidential privilege.”

The motion asks the court to force Trump to release those records, which Merkley says the Senate has a “constitutional responsibility” to review.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

Since Merkley is a democrat, it’s likely that he hasn’t even read the Constitution, which clearly states, in Article II, regarding the powers of the Executive branch: “He shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur; and he shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States, whose Appointments are not herein otherwise provided for, and which shall be established by Law”

A copy of the “proposed order” to the courts has been posted on Scribd.

You may recall that the judge presiding over this matter is Judge Amy Berman Jackson, the same judge who was set to preside over the Manafort trial.