Democrat Staffer Who Doxxed GOP Senators Faces 30 Years

A Democrat Congressional staffer who published the personal contact details of three GOP senators is now facing more than 30 years in federal prison.

27-year-old Jackson Cosko was arrested last week and appeared before a federal judge where it was revealed he had snuck into the office of Democrat Senator Maggie Hassan.

Sarahpalin.com reports: Once there, he accessed a staffer’s computer and uploaded personal information of three Republican senators onto their respective Wikipedia pages.

According to the report, Cosko previously worked in the office and was familiar with it.

From the report:

He was charged with five federal offenses: making public restricted personal information, making threats in interstate commerce, unauthorized access of a government computer, identity theft, and witness tampering.

The criminal complaint against him also charges him with second-degree burglary and unlawful entry, which are both criminal offenses in D.C.

The 27-year-old initially appeared before Magistrate Judge Deborah Robinson in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. He was ordered to attend another hearing tomorrow, on Tuesday, where he is expected to be sentenced.

After Cosko’s name was publically known, it was learned he previously worked for several Democrat offices.

Immediately prior to his arrest, Cosko worked with Texas Democrat Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Lee’s office reportedly terminated Cosko’s employment in an effort to cooperate with the investigation.

Prior to working in Lee’s office, the 27-year-old worked within Hassan’s office and for former California Democrat Senator Barbara Boxer.

According to the Washington Examiner, a court affidavit revealed that the personal information of five Republican Senators had been edited by Cosko. Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, and Orrin Hatch were three of the lawmakers affected by the dox and had their home addresses and personal telephone numbers shared online

Notably, Graham, Lee, and Hatch served on the Senate Judiciary Committee and supported Brett Kavanaugh when they were doxxed. Kavanaugh has since been confirmed and sworn into the Supreme Court and all three senators voted in favor of him.

Here’s more on the criminal procedure:

The affidavit reveals that police traced the postings to IP addresses belonging to the House wired network and then determined that the computer was accessed with Cocko’s user ID and password. Other edits were done by devices using the House and Senate guest wireless networks.

According to police, Cosko tried to threaten the Hassan staffer who recognized him when he broke into the lawmaker’s office on Tuesday night.

An email message to the witness was titled “I own EVERYTHING” and said, ““If you tell anyone I will leak it all. Emails signal conversations gmails. Senators children’s health information and socials.”

The Washington Examiner reports the maximum prison time total for the five federal offenses is 33 years with a maximum of 15 years sentence coming just from the second-degree burglary and another six months for unlawful entry.