Democratic Operative Who Secretly Counted Illegal Ballots In Georgia At Midnight Is IDENTIFIED

The Democratic operative who secretly counted illegal ballots for Joe Biden in Georgia on election night has been identified as Ruby Freeman.

On Thursday, OAN provided a bombshell report exposing that Democratic operatives secretly pulled out suitcases full of illegal Biden ballots in the dead of night and began counting them when election monitors had left at midnight.

President Trump’s legal team presented the surveillance video from the State Farm Arena tabulation center during Thursday’s hearing.

After 10 PM on election night, poll workers were told to go home. A few “workers” were allowed to stay behind and were seen pulling suitcases full of ballots from out under the tables.

Thanks to internet sleuths, one of the operatives who was caught on video counting illegal ballots for Biden has been identified.

As you can see from the video, one woman in a purple top can clearly be seen helping pull out the ballots and then sitting down to count them.

The woman in the purple top later appeared in the suitcase video.

The woman in the purple top made the grave error of leaving her purse on her desk advertising her business.

Her name is Ruby Freeman.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: And she made the mistake of advertising her purse on her desk the same night she was involved in voter fraud on a MASSIVE SCALE.

Her T-shirt says “Lady Ruby” and her purse says, “LaRuby” which is her company.

This was not a very smart move.

Her company is called “LaRuby’s Unique Treasures.”

It’s on her LinkedIn page!

Ruby’s purse was a hit and several fans wrote her on her LinkedIn page after they saw her and her purse on TV.

They then commented on her LinkedIn page.

Ruby was wearing a different shirt but had the same purse by her side.

Here’s another shot of Ruby and her purse.

Maybe the Georgia police or Bill Barr’s DOJ may want to pay Ruby Freeman a visit.