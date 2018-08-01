Democrats Unveil $110 Million ‘Impeachment Army’

Democrats have unveiled a $110 million project to impeach Trump, thanks to the efforts of far-left billionaire Tom Steyer.

Steyer’s organizations, NextGen America and Need to Impeach, have hired 1,000 employees and 2,000 staffers to aggressively campaign for impeachment during this November’s election.

The $110 million budget is the largest single source of campaign funds the left has ever seen, putting Steyer on the path to radically altering the face of the Democrat party.

Politico reports:

Steyer is building out an operation that’s bigger than anyone’s other than the Koch brothers’ — and the billionaire and his aides believe the reservoir of nontraditional voters he’s already activated could become the overriding factor in House and other races across the country.

…

Between the two organizations, he’ll have close to 1,000 people on staff, in addition to over 2,000 volunteers. The Need to Impeach email list alone has already topped 5.5 million, which its research — anyone who signs up with the effort has their information run through a series of voter files and other databases — shows includes a very exact 697,780 infrequent voters in the 63 most competitive House districts.

“Our list is bigger than the NRA’s — and we’re going to make sure that it votes that way in 2018,” said Kevin Mack, lead strategist for Need to Impeach.

Breitbart.com reports: Steyer claimed earlier this year that Democrats must embrace impeachment if they want to win the midterm elections and return to power. Politico adds that Steyer’s internal polls show that Republican voters are not yet motivated by the desire to prevent Trump from being impeached — which has been a major fear of the Democratic Party establishment, which has tried to suppress the idea.

Steyer, who has already spent tens of millions of dollars on pro-impeachment advertising, will hope for a better return on his investments than he experienced in 2014, when he spent roughly $75 million, only to see Republicans take the Senate.