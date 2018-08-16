Democrats Reveal Unofficial Campaign Slogan: ‘America Was Never Great’

The Democrats have unveiled their unofficial campaign slogan after Gov. Andrew Cuomo accidentally blurted it out during a speech on Wednesday.

Blasting President Trump over his comments and policies toward women, Cuomo let slip: “We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great.”

That is what Democrats are now running on.

Information Liberation reports: Trump mocked him on Twitter:

“WE’RE NOT GOING TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IT WAS NEVER THAT GREAT.” Can you believe this is the Governor of the Highest Taxed State in the U.S., Andrew Cuomo, having a total meltdown! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

I think it has a nice ring to it.

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces backlash for saying America ‘was never that great’ pic.twitter.com/BTFwn6KZGX — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 16, 2018

The gasps were because people were so shocked he said what was on all of their minds.

This is what the Democrats base believes and chants at all their rallies.

The gasp was one of those, “I can’t believe he just came out and said what we were all thinking gasps.”