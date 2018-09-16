Democrats Panic As Manafort Rats On Clinton’s Inner Circle

Paul Manafort’s deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller has nothing to do with Trump and everything to do with Podesta, Clinton, and Obama, according to a bombshell report.

DoJ reporter Carrie Johnson broke the news on Friday, sending the Democratic machine into a wild frenzy.

“Paul Manafort’s cooperation agreement with the special counsel does not include matters involving the Trump campaign, according to a person familiar with the case,” a tweet by NPR politics said.

Paul Manafort's cooperation agreement with the special counsel does not include matters involving the Trump campaign, according to a person familiar with the case, @johnson_carrie reports — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) September 14, 2018

Despite widespread, gleeful reports by the mainstream media that Paul Manafort was going to “flip” on President Trump, it appears that the only people Manafort is going to flip on are those closely connected to the Clintons.

Breitbart.com reports: Ken Vogel, a Democrat-operative who plays the role of “reporter” at the far-left New York Times, has been forced to report that powerful Democrats linked to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama might be in the Mueller crosshairs.

MORE BAD NEWS FOR PODESTA, MERCURY & SKADDEN: As part of MANAFORT’s plea deal, he agrees to testify before all grand juries in DC and "elsewhere.” The inquiries into @PodestaGroup, Mercury & @SkaddenArps are being run out of the Southern District of New York. — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) September 14, 2018

That is “Podesta” as in Tony Podesta, brother of John Podesta, who served as Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign chairman.

BAD FOR GREG CRAIG: His white shoe law firm @SKADDEN_ARPS accepted $4M from MANAFORT through overseas accounts to write whitewash report on YANOKOVYCH while privately expressing doubts about the report & also secretly working more broadly for Yanukovych's pro-Russian regime. pic.twitter.com/j6puIgZwdY — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) September 14, 2018

That is “Greg Craig” as in “Greg Craig former White House Counsel to … Barack Obama.”

Naturally, like the good little Democrat he is, Vogel is already trying to rescue Podesta, but here we are, 18 months into the Mueller investigation, two years into the media investigations, and nearly three years into the breathtakingly corrupt FBI’s investigations, and they got nothing.

Wouldn’t it be something if, like the #MeToo movement, this whole Russian Collusion Hoax blew up in the smug face of Democrats?

#MeToo was all about taking down Trump, about making the misconduct allegations against him so toxic he would be forced to resign. But the only people who have lost their reputations and careers are some 150 members of two of the most left-wing institutions in America — the establishment media and Hollywood.

For his part, Mueller has to justify the fact he has allowed a cloud to hang over the presidency for 18 months. What if his only way to do that is to bring down powerful Democrats? What if the only way for Mueller to fold-up his witch hunt with any dignity is with the head of a Podesta on that platter?

In a way this has already happened. While Trump sits in the Oval Office, it is former FBI Director James Comey who is unemployed and disgraced, as are some half-dozen of his hideous cronies.

Well, as a failed president likes to say when he misquotes Rev. Martin Luther King, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.”