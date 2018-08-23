An illegal alien from Mexico who was previously deported returned to the United States and stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death, according to Minnesota police.
Fraider Diaz-Carbajal, 35, brutally stabbed his ex girlfriend Enedelia Perez Garcia to death in the Shakopee, MN apartment they once shared.
Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesman Shawn Neudauer said Diaz-Carbajal has three drunken-driving convictions on his record and another conviction for domestic assault against Garcia,” according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
“A federal immigration judge in December 2012 ordered him deported to Mexico, and ICE officers carried out that order two days later, Neudauer said.”
Since his deportation in 2012, Diaz-Carbajal re-entered the United States – a felony – according to the report.
A neighbor recalled hearing Diaz-Carbajal and Garcia arguing when he went to gather some of his belongings from the apartment. According to the neighbor, he heard Garcia yell “drop the knife.”
The neighbor went into Garcia’s apartment after hearing the commotion and witnessed the slaying.
Diaz-Carbajal reportedly stabbed Garcia to death before slashing his own throat. He was hospitalized in critical condition, but was booked into jail on Monday.
WHILE YOU ARE HERE…
The mass censorship of independent media is exploding. Our content is being silenced on social media and demonetized by mega-corporations who want to eliminate competition. But you can help us in this fight. Your freedom matters. Your voice matters. You have the power to fight those who seek to silence us.
You are our most important ally.
We need your support now. Donate to help us fight Big Brother censorship.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- DOJ Urged To Prosecute Hillary Clinton Immediately - August 23, 2018
- Previously Deported Mexican Stabs Woman To Death In Minnesota - August 23, 2018
- Harvard Professor: Coconut Oil Is Pure Poison - August 23, 2018