Previously Deported Mexican Stabs Woman To Death In Minnesota

An illegal alien from Mexico who was previously deported returned to the United States and stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death, according to Minnesota police.

Fraider Diaz-Carbajal, 35, brutally stabbed his ex girlfriend Enedelia Perez Garcia to death in the Shakopee, MN apartment they once shared.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesman Shawn Neudauer said Diaz-Carbajal has three drunken-driving convictions on his record and another conviction for domestic assault against Garcia,” according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

“A federal immigration judge in December 2012 ordered him deported to Mexico, and ICE officers carried out that order two days later, Neudauer said.”

Since his deportation in 2012, Diaz-Carbajal re-entered the United States – a felony – according to the report.

A neighbor recalled hearing Diaz-Carbajal and Garcia arguing when he went to gather some of his belongings from the apartment. According to the neighbor, he heard Garcia yell “drop the knife.”

The neighbor went into Garcia’s apartment after hearing the commotion and witnessed the slaying.

Diaz-Carbajal reportedly stabbed Garcia to death before slashing his own throat. He was hospitalized in critical condition, but was booked into jail on Monday.