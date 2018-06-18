Deputy Arrested After Raping 4-Year-Old & Threatening Mother With Jail

A Texas deputy has been arrested after being caught repeatedly raping a 4-year-old girl and threatening the mother with jail if she reported his crimes.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed that off-duty detention officer, Jose Nunez, was arrested and charged with super aggravated sexual assault on Sunday after the mother turned to police for help.

Wjactv.com reports: Sheriff Salazar said the victim’s mother is an undocumented immigrant and Nunez allegedly threatened her with deportation if she reported the sexual assault.

Nunez is a 10-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

It’s believed that other children may be involved. Salazar said there may be other victims.