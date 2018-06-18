A Texas deputy has been arrested after being caught repeatedly raping a 4-year-old girl and threatening the mother with jail if she reported his crimes.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed that off-duty detention officer, Jose Nunez, was arrested and charged with super aggravated sexual assault on Sunday after the mother turned to police for help.
Wjactv.com reports: Sheriff Salazar said the victim’s mother is an undocumented immigrant and Nunez allegedly threatened her with deportation if she reported the sexual assault.
HAPPENING NOW: The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested one of its own detention officers on a felony sexual assault of a child charge. (Story: foxsanantonio.com/news/local/sheriff-deputy-threatened-undocumented-woman-if-she-reported-childs-sex-assault)
Posted by KABB FOX 29 News, San Antonio on Sunday, June 17, 2018
Nunez is a 10-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.
It’s believed that other children may be involved. Salazar said there may be other victims.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Deputy Arrested After Raping 4-Year-Old & Threatening Mother With Jail - June 18, 2018
- Bill Clinton’s Black Son Wishes Estranged Dad ‘Happy Fathers Day’ - June 18, 2018
- 12 Year Old Discovers That All US Presidents Are Related - June 18, 2018