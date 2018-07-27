Devin Nunes: We Must Ban All Soros-Controlled Voting Machines

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes wants to ban all of Soros’ electronic voting machines once and for all.

“The one thing we’ve been warning about for many, many years on the intelligence committee is about the electronic voting systems,” Nunes told Hill.TV’s Buck Sexton.

“Those are really dangerous in my opinion, and should not be used. In California … at least in the counties that I represent, they do not use an electronic system,” he warned.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Electronic voting systems can be susceptible to hackers, so a paper trail is needed in case of a recount, Nunes said.

The head of cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security said in February that Russians successfully penetrated voter registration rolls in several states ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

There has been no evidence that any of the registration rolls were changed, U.S. officials have said.

Congress has allocated $380 million in 2018 to fund election security in the states.

House Republicans voted last week against including additional funding for election security grants to states in a spending bill, infuriating Democrats. Republicans argued that states already had plenty of funding from previous congressional allotments to upgrade election security.

U.S. Election Assistance Commission Commissioner Thomas Hicks told lawmakers Tuesday that about 75 percent of funding provided to states is going toward voter registration, cyber upgrades, and the purchase of new voting equipment.