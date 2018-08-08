DHS: We Are Separating Rapists From Their Victims At The Border

The Department of Homeland Security say most of their work involves separating rapists from their victims at the U.S. border – not legitimate families.

According to an official statement issued Tuesday, an illegal alien was arrested on multiple counts of rape after trying to gain entry to the U.S. with a child he pretended to be his daughter. This case is just one of many similar cases DHS officials have to deal with on a daily basis.

Dailycaller.com reports: A DHS official noted that the illegal alien, Ramon Pedro, arrived with a young girl he claimed was his daughter at the Ysleta Port of Entry in Texas in mid-April.

After Pedro and his claimed daughter was hospitalized for tuberculosis testing in July, U.S. authorities discovered she was not only not related to him in any way but was being systematically sexually abused by him.

“In fact, the victim’s mother told her daughter to accompany Pedro to the United States and he would secure her employment,” a DHS official said, adding that “on July 27, 2018, the Huron Police Department arrested him for multiple felony offenses for rape, oral copulation, forcible sexual penetration and endangering/causing injury to a child.

He is currently detained in Fresno County Jail on a $310,000 bond.”

Pedro’s arrest highlights a central concern of U.S. authorities as large numbers of Central American migrants arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border with children, which authorities say is a way to flout U.S. law.

Current U.S. law requires that authorities eventually release into the interior of the country any non-contiguous country illegal immigrant who claims asylum.

The Trump administration attempted to temporarily quell this phenomenon by criminally prosecuting all illegal aliens at the border which resulted in some cases of separating families at the border. President Donald Trump eventually issued an executive order stopping the practice.