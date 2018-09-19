Dianne Feinstein Caught On Hot Mic Telling Truth About Kavanaugh Accuser

California Senator Dianne Feinstein was ambushed by a lone reporter late yesterday and caught on a hot mic telling the unvarnished truth about Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at high school 35 years ago.

Most Americans have been following the desperate Democrats big last minute ploy to stall the SCOTUS confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh until after the November midterms. Everyone can see what they are up to. Even liberal darling Ruth Bader Ginsberg has gone the record admitting she is unimpressed by the Democrats’ dirty tricks.

Late yesterday afternoon, as Dianne Feinstein was trying to sneak out of her Senate office, she was ambushed by a lone reporter. Appearing unprepared to be dealing with the media, the 85-year-old Senator said, “I have no say, I’m the lead Democrat. … I think it’s really too bad that no one called [Christine Ford], or called her lawyer.”

Feinstein then slipped up big time and admitted, “This is a woman who has been profoundly impacted by this. Now, I can’t say everything’s truthful. I don’t know. But I do know that you’ve got to contact her lawyers.”

Feinstein's "I can't say everything is truthful" quote is accurate. Just ran on Fox. pic.twitter.com/MEkrRgG8oV — Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) September 18, 2018

Per Mad World:

What? Did Feinstein just have a senior moment telling the truth? She has no idea if this woman, Ford, is truthful? Yes, the Democrats’ big lie that Ford is so credible and her rape accusation is plain fact has just fallen apart. Immediately, confusion and anger from leftists directed at the California Senator started, especially if you listen to CNN or MSNBC. They reported this as case closed. Kavanaugh is guilty in their eyes.

Former Senator Barabra Boxer said on MSNBC, “This woman is to be believed. You can believe Dr. Ford. This was attempted rape. And this is a woman who exhibits, Dr. Ford, courage, but the classic signs of post-traumatic stress.”

But there is just one problem: Christine Ford is now refusing to appear to testify. And Dianne Feinstein let the truth slip knowing all along Ford wasn’t ever going to go on the record. She would never testify.

Instead, the new game is stall and stall some more. And how are the Democrats now going to do that? Well, of course, call for a very long FBI investigation. Right? CNN reports, “The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault says the FBI should investigate the incident before senators hold a hearing on the allegations.”

Sure. Christine Ford came up with that plan all by herself, just like she came up with this entire ruse, all by herself. Of course, she did not. It sure smells like the Democrats are behind everything this leftist professor does. Now, we can call Ford’s rape story a ruse based on the facts we know.

Anyone who has ever been traumatized will say they remember every tiny detail surrounding the traumatic event. You remember the day, the time, and the place. You remember what you did before and after the event. You remember strange things like smells and sounds. You remember it so well because it’s seared into your brain.

For example, some war veterans have night terrors where they re-live the trauma over and over, also called flashbacks. Another symptom is “invasive, upsetting memories of a tragedy.” Unless the abuse or trauma is habitual, which this isn’t the case with Ford, people suffering from PTSD want those invasive memories to stop. You want to forget.

But Christine Ford can’t even remember the year this happened or the place, and many more details that would be scorched into her memory.

The Washington Examiner reports, “[Ford] doesn’t remember much of the day except for the attack — she can’t recall when it happened, but believes it was the summer of 1982, nor can she recall how she got to the party, how she got home, or whose house she was in.

They add, “She also discredits part of the therapist’s note that says four boys were in the room during the attack and now claims it was only two, a key detail that she chalks up to an error on the part of the therapist. Her only other piece of evidence is lie detector test results, which is junk science and inadmissible in court.”

BREAKING: FBI responds to Kavanaugh accuser's demand for them to investigate Kavanaugh, says it's "TOTALLY INAPPROPRIATE." pic.twitter.com/K0BEWIOqVw — ❌ Baxter Dmitry ❌ (@baxter_dmitry) September 19, 2018

Those who have suffered real trauma can be officially offended by this leftist professor Christine Ford. Her story doesn’t ring true and there is enough “reasonable doubt” along with the obvious political motives and timing to say this is a ruse. It’s time for the GOP to stop tiptoeing around this stall tactic and call for the vote. Who cares if the snowflakes meltdown, it won’t be the first time or the last. Their fake screams of “rape and injustice” will be forgotten in no time flat.