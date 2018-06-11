Did Trudeau’s Eyebrow Fall Off At The G7 Summit?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemed to be losing an eyebrow when speaking with reporters at the G7 Summit on Thursday.

Twitter went into meltdown trying to figure out whether Trudeau was wearing fake eyebrows during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Eyebrow gate” started just after US President Donald Trump criticized Mr Trudeau for being “meek and mild”.

Luckily Trudeau’s eyebrows have their own twitter account, so they were able to ‘explain’ what happened.

Just so you know, yes it’s true. Justin Trudeau wears fake eyebrows and takes really good care of us most of the time. But he’s really intimidated by @realDonaldTrump, and the sweat loosened the glue that keeps us attached. No biggie — Trudeau’s Eyebrows (@TrudeausEyebro1) June 10, 2018

Justin Trudeau’s left eyebrow detached after meeting Trump — so what? These days, who doesn’t wear fake eyebrows? pic.twitter.com/EZTeYllCrH — Mike (@Doranimated) June 10, 2018

RT reports: The incident has led to accusations that Trudeau is buffing up his eyebrows with a couple of stick-on substitutes. While it’s unclear whether the eyebrow is actually falling or if it’s a trick of the light, the internet has responded with expected amounts of mirth and memes to mercilessly mock the Canadian politician.

.@rcmpgrcpolice are apparently on alert after one of Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows escaped. #tcot pic.twitter.com/XcC13aiV50 — Domelights Unbound (@Domelights) June 10, 2018

Googling now Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows

Getting blown away pic.twitter.com/4b8mR5jiVb — Ryan Tony Hernandez (@RyanTonyHernan1) June 10, 2018

Ladies and gentlemen… our prime minister!!!! pic.twitter.com/usPjZW9CRW — Aaron Hargreaves (@204aaron) June 9, 2018

Some even think it’s possible that Trudeau’s unglued brow could be the first real faux pas in a public life perfectly manicured with eye-catching socks and jogging photobombs.