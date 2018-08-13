DNC Co-Chair, Keith Ellison, Accused Of Violent Domestic Abuse

August 13, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Keith Ellison accused of domestic abuse against woman

Rep. Keith Ellison, co-chair of the DNC, is being accused of violent domestic abuse against his former girlfriend Karen Monahan.

On Saturday, Karen’s son Austin shared a story about how Ellison put his mother through “pure hell” on several occasions.

Austin describes seeing video of HORRIFIC physical abuse by Rep. Keith Ellison.

Alphanewsmn.com reports: In the Facebook post, he claims to have seen a video of Ellison dragging Karen Monahan off the bed by her feet while screaming expletives at her.

The alleged incident is just one of several, Austin Monahan warned.

Please read, if you care about my mother please share.I love you momma, you wont have to stand…

Posted by Austin Aslim Monahan on Saturday, August 11, 2018

State Rep. Debra Hilstrom (D-Brooklyn Center) was quick to voice her concern over the accusations, calling on Ellison to “answer these allegations.”

DFL-endorsed candidate for attorney general of Minnesota Matt Pelikan also reacted to the story, calling the allegations “extremely troubling.”

Karen Monahan has also hinted at the alleged abuse on Twitter, telling Ellison that her “kids, job, health, finances, humanity was deeply impacted by the abuse you are well aware of.” Karen Monahan claims she has videos, recordings, and messages to prove her story.

Ellison denied the allegations on Sunday afternoon.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)