DNC Co-Chair, Keith Ellison, Accused Of Violent Domestic Abuse

Rep. Keith Ellison, co-chair of the DNC, is being accused of violent domestic abuse against his former girlfriend Karen Monahan.

On Saturday, Karen’s son Austin shared a story about how Ellison put his mother through “pure hell” on several occasions.

Austin describes seeing video of HORRIFIC physical abuse by Rep. Keith Ellison.

Alphanewsmn.com reports: In the Facebook post, he claims to have seen a video of Ellison dragging Karen Monahan off the bed by her feet while screaming expletives at her.

The alleged incident is just one of several, Austin Monahan warned.

State Rep. Debra Hilstrom (D-Brooklyn Center) was quick to voice her concern over the accusations, calling on Ellison to “answer these allegations.”

This post was brought to my attention because I was tagged in this post. Domestic Violence is never ok. The incidents described are troubling. I call on Keith Ellison to answer these allegations.https://t.co/CQ1LSVfZqf — Debra Hilstrom (@debrahilstrom) August 12, 2018

DFL-endorsed candidate for attorney general of Minnesota Matt Pelikan also reacted to the story, calling the allegations “extremely troubling.”

Last night allegations against Congressman Keith Ellison were made public. The allegations are extremely troubling. We all deserve a prompt, transparent, and thorough response from Keith and I ask him to respond without delay. — Matt Pelikan (@mattpelikan) August 12, 2018

I believe women. We must believe women. This is especially true for those who have the courage to come forward with their experiences. I have committed to believing and supporting survivors in my personal and professional life. This instance is no different. — Matt Pelikan (@mattpelikan) August 12, 2018

Karen Monahan has also hinted at the alleged abuse on Twitter, telling Ellison that her “kids, job, health, finances, humanity was deeply impacted by the abuse you are well aware of.” Karen Monahan claims she has videos, recordings, and messages to prove her story.

Does this include domestic violence, narcissist abuse? My videos, recordings, messages & others who have shared what they have been told, tell us different.Our human lives don’t seem to have value. #MeToo — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) June 27, 2018

You have been talking about running for US Senate for a while now Keith. Climbing the ladder is something you have always had your eye on. You discuss protecting women, yet you say nothing about domestic abuse. Protecting women means living those values in your private life, — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) July 9, 2018

My kids, job, health, finances, humanity was deeply impacted by the abuse you are well aware of. My agency and sovereignty was taken from me. I offered restorative justice & that offer was tossed to the side. 1&1/2 yrs, running away, denying & victim shaming. It’s not going away — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) July 9, 2018

I amazed at how politicians can gaslight so many people, use issues that truly impact peoples lives and yet be a totally different character in private. Power, admiration and attention is a powerful desire if left unchecked — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) July 12, 2018

Ellison denied the allegations on Sunday afternoon.