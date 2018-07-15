DNC Chair Tom Perez Refuses To Hand Server Over To FBI

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez has doubled down on his refusal to hand over the ‘hacked’ DNC server to the FBI.

In an interview with CNN, Perez claims the DNC do not need to provide evidence that the Russians hacked their server – insisting the public should take Mueller at his word.

….Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t the FBI take possession of it? Deep State? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

Therightscoop.com reports: When Tom Perez, the head of the DNC, is asked TWICE why that is, he simply refuses to answer.

Watch him deflect below:

I mean, dude is literally yelling, “THAT IS AN ACT OF WAR!” instead of simply answering the damn question! LOL!!

Just what the heck is on that server? That Hillary Clinton herself wrote the Trump dossier, then forced Seth Rich to hack the DNC and send the info to the innocent saints at WikiPedia so that she could shoot him and run off to a pedophile pizza party with sasquatch, Elvis, and the freemason stonecutter chupacabra elites?!?!

The way Perez is acting, it sure sounds like it!!!

Here’s the entire segment of his interview: