Doctor Accused Of Conducting ‘Human Experiments’ In D.C. Pedo Ring

A top doctor connected to a child sex ring involving the Clintons has been accused of conducting human experiments on children.

Dr. Brandon Porter, 44, was the resident physician in Hollywood pedophile cult NXIVM. The cult was managed by ‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack, who procured young children for Hollywood and D.C. pedophiles in exchange for cash.

According to authorities, Dr. Porter forced children to watch snuff videos in order to ‘mentally prepare’ them before they were sold to pedophiles.

Nypost.com reports: The OMPC has now accused Porter of moral unfitness, gross negligence and gross incompetence among other charges. He is accused of showing “human subjects an actual video of the horrific and brutal murders and dismemberment of four women by machetes; and violent film clips, including a male African American being viciously stomped by a Nazi; a conscious male being forced to eat a portion of his own brain matter; and a graphic gang rape.”

He is also charged with violating state law for improperly conducting studies on obsessive compulsive disorder, Tourette’s syndrome and one monitoring the brain waves of those who attended Nxivm programs.

The state also slapped him for not reporting to health officials that many of the attendees, including children, at a 2016 Nxivm event became ill with an infectious illness that produced flu-like symptoms, vomiting and diarrhea.

A hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 27. If the charges are substantiated, Porter could have his medical license revoked or suspended.

Porter, an internist, resigned from St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany last fall and reportedly fled town. He received his medical degree from the University of Iowa and got his New York medical license in 2009.

The state Health Department would not comment on the OPMC’s action and Kobelt declined to comment. Porter did not return a request for comment.