Top Doctor Loses License For Refusing To Force Parents To Vaccinate Sick Child

A leading Californian doctor has had his medical license suspended after recommending that a 2-year-old boy should be exempt from Gov. Jerry Brown’s strict vaccination laws due to health issues.

Dr. Bob Sears, who argued that the 2-year-old child had specific symptoms that could be worsened by the Californian vaccination schedule, has been struck-off by the California Medical Board after falling foul of Gov. Jerry Brown’s strict one-size-fits-all vaccine policy.

The Medical Board of California placed Dr. Sears, a leading pediatrician and vaccine skeptic on probation, accusing him of gross negligence, despite the child’s history of negative reactions to the drugs and Dr. Sears’ judgement that the vaccine schedule would harm his health.

The Orange County pediatrician, who wrote “The Vaccine Book,” has been placed on a 35-month probation, The Los Angeles Times reported Friday.

The Hill reports: Sears wrote a doctor’s note excusing a 2-year-old boy from having to receive any of his childhood vaccinations without first obtaining any medical information about the child, the board said in a court filing reported by the Times.

Sears claimed that he listened to the child’s mother described her son’s symptoms.

The court filing said she claimed her son had lost urinary function and went limp after previous immunizations.

“Isn’t it my job to listen to my patients and believe what a parent says happened to her baby? Isn’t that what all doctors do with their patients?” Sears wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

“After all, I don’t want a child to receive a medical treatment that could cause more harm. I am going to first do no harm, every time.”

California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) signed a bill in 2015 after an outbreak of measles at Disneyland that implemented a strict vaccination requirement in the state.

The law phased out exemptions for people who cited personal or religious beliefs.

Sears is one of more than 50 other physicians who is accused of improperly exempting people from having vaccinations since the law went into effect, the Times reported.

Half of the cases are still pending and half were closed without any disciplinary action taken against the doctor.