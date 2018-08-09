DOJ Plane, Loading Boxes Of Evidence, Spotted Next To Clinton Foundation

A DOJ plane was spotted next to the Clinton Foundation in Little Rock, Arkansas, loading boxes of documents on Wednesday.

Employees from the Justice Department were seen loading boxes of documents into a DOJ-owned Boeing 757-223 jumbo jet.

According to experts, the flight path of the plane indicted that it was travelling from Clinton’s hometown of Little Rock back to the DC Area.

Yesterday 8/8/18 The @TheJusticeDept had a Boeing 757-223 tail number N119NA in Little Rock, AR. A local radio station reported #DOJ employees were loading boxes of documents into the plane. Important to note @ClintonFdn located there… Thoughts?#MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA pic.twitter.com/cQ749XjxhY — John Basham (@JohnBasham) August 9, 2018

Truepundit.com reports: In early July, True Pundit reported FBI insiders complaining about Little Rock FBI’s lack of progress on the Clinton Foundation probe which they said was being hampered by a loyalist of Andrew McCabe and James Comey.

Perhaps Little Rock has since been removed from the probe.

Per that exclusive report:

FBI officials in the Little Rock field office in Arkansas are not actively pursuing leads on the Clinton Foundation, according to several FBI insiders who are blowing the whistle on the bureau’s investigative ruse.

Everyone and their mother knows the Clinton Foundation is a front for personal and private gain, bending and breaking numerous state and federal laws for decades.

Except, apparently, the FBI.

Little Rock FBI’s special agent in charge Diane Upchurch has all but smothered the investigation which at one point was focusing on money laundering and other financial-based crimes, FBI officials said.

“There was some momentum but that is gone,” one FBI agent said. “We made some huge inroads. This thing (Clinton Foundation probe) is on its deathbed.”

Upchurch, before taking the head job in Little Rock in 2016 after a James Comey promotion, was a lieutenant of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe in Washington, D.C. She served as a section chief (SES) in the Counterterrorism Division for nearly three years.

Sources report Upchurch is a McCabe loyalist.

McCabe, who was promoted to assistant director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division by then-Director Robert S. Mueller in 2012, was Upchurch’s supervisor.

McCabe and Comey have since been fired from the FBI.

But their legacy and influence live on.