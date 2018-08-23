DOJ Urged To Prosecute Hillary Clinton Immediately

Rudy Giuliani has called on the DOJ to “wake up” and initiate prosecution proceedings against Hillary Clinton.

The former mayor-turned-Trump lawyer says the Department of Justice must hurry up and bring an indictment against Hillary Clinton.

Specifically, he wants her to be investigated over her connection to the infamous Christopher Steele dossier.

“If there is any justice left at DOJ why is payment by Hillary Clinton and DNC to FusionGPS for the phony Steele dossier not under investigation.”

“On your theory in Cohen plea it’s an illegal campaign contribution.Let’s go DOJ wake up. where’s the indictment. Clintons not above law,” Giuliani tweeted on Thursday

This comes amid rumors that Hillary Clinton coerced Michael Cohen into entering a dodgy plea deal this week with Robert Mueller.

According to numerous FBI insiders, rank and file agents at the bureau are ready to testify against Mueller and his team of ‘Deep State’ crooks for colluding with the Democrats in order to try and oust Trump from the White House.