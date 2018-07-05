Elderly Woman Blows Son’s Head Off Over Plans To Put Her In Care Home

A 92-year-old woman in Arizona shot and killed her son after an argument during which he announced plans to put her into an elderly care home.

Arizona police said Anna Mae Blessing was arrested on suspicion of murdering the 72-year-old man, and was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, court officials said.

Ms Blessing told detectives following her arrest that she had confronted her son over his intentions to put her in the elderly care facility because, he had said, she was “difficult to live with.”

ABC report: She told detectives she hid two handguns in the pockets of her robe and confronted her son in his bedroom, shooting him with multiple rounds, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement.

The suspect told investigators she tried to point the guns at her son’s 57-year-old girlfriend but the woman was able to wrestle the weapons away, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ms Blessing was sitting in a reclining chair in her bedroom when she was taken into custody, after she refused to leave the house in suburban Phoenix, according to court records.

Ms Blessing also told detectives that she should be “put to sleep” for her actions and had intended to kill herself following the incident.

She said she purchased one of the weapons and the other one had been given to her deceased husband, but that neither weapon had been fired since the 1970s.

Police said they had visited the residence before, following a verbal altercation between Ms Blessing and her son.