Elon Musk To Launch Yelp For Journalists: Corporate Media Freaks Out

Elon Musk developing Yelp rating system for journalists

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced plans to launch a new Yelp-like service aimed towards ranking and rating the work of mainstream media journalists and media companies.

Much to the dismay of the corporate media, Musk said the public should be able to check the credibility of any journalist or media outlet based on reviews from ordinary members of the public. This would eliminate the need for left-leaning biased fact-checking organizations dictating what the public can and can’t see online.

Breitbart.com reports: Musk stated that he was thinking of calling the website “Pravda,” previously the official newspaper of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

One Twitter user questioned whether the public would support the project, but Musk claimed to have “faith in the people.”

Musk went on a tirade about media companies that “sugarcoat the lie” earlier in the day, calling them “holier-than-thou”

Musk also claimed that the site would flag “propaganda botnets.”

One user described the project as “Yelp for journalists” referencing the popular restaurant and venue reviewing app,

Tech writer Mark Harris noted that Musk might have already registered the company name Pravda Corp. Musk’s new project was registered as a foreign corporation in the state of Delaware on October 18 of last year. The company’s officer is Jared Birchall, the President of Neuralink and director of The Boring Company, both projects run by Musk.

Musk has claimed that Pravda would move forward “soon as I’m done working on the [Tesla] Model 3.”

