Deep State Planning System Similar to AMBER Alerts to Influence Mid-Terms

The Department of Justice, at the direction of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, is creating a system similar to to the AMBER Alert system, to alert Americans that they may be subject to Russian meddling.

The system being created by the DOJ, which will give the department broad power to send out push notifications to mobile phones across the country, is being billed internally as a way to curb Russian influence in the 2018 midterms, and presumably, every US election to come. While it remains unclear whether the system will tell Americans which candidates Russia is attempting to support or stifle, many fear that such a system to exert undue influence on American voters.

In the same way the cell phones receive audible and visual alerts when a child is kidnapped, those same cell phones across the country may tell Americans that Russia wants them to vote for a particular candidate.

Currently, the Department of Justice is working with telecommunications companies to set up the infrastructure needed to send out instant alerts. Much as is the case with AMBER Alerts, DOJ sources say that Americans will not be able to opt-out of the alerts.