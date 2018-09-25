Expert Analyst: Dr. Ford’s Letter To Feinstein ‘Is a Fraud’

September 25, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1

Investigators say Senator Feinstein's letter from Kavanaugh accuser is a fraud

Christine Blasey Ford’s letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein is a total fake, written by a poorly educated writer, according to a bombshell revelation. 

14 glaring errors in the letter were highlighted by Dannielle Blumenthal PhD on Twitter, raising serious questions as to its authenticity.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Yesterday Dr. Dannielle (Dossy) Blumenthal released a series of tweets that dissect and refute the letter provided by Senator Feinstein from the accuser of Judge Kavanaugh.  Dr. Ford’s letter is full of flaws which lead one to realize something just doesn’t add up!

Dr. ‘Dossy’ Blumenthal states that she believes Ford’s letter is written by a third party –

Dossy lists her credibility reviewing letters to Congress –

Dossy also has a Ph.D with a focus on creative writing –

Dossy overall believes that an educated person did not write Dr. Ford’s letter –

Dossy provides a copy of the letter –

Dossy notes that the first clue is “high school” is capitalized when it shouldn’t be –

Dossy says people use their best English when writing Congress yet Dr. Ford’s letter is sloppy –

The font size of the first line of the second paragraph is in a different font – would a professor send such a sloppy letter to Congress?

Dr. Ford wrote “in the early 1980’s” – wrong grammar – should be “1980s” –

Emotional constituents would not be so vague –

It’s odd that Judge Kavanaugh’s name is not in the first line – why? –

Why did Dr. Ford say she hasn’t “knowingly” seen Kavanaugh since?  Was she drunk?

Dr. Ford says “they” locked the door – which one – both?

Dr. Ford writes a “very drunken” – poor English again – should be “very drunk” –

The letter does not mirror being from someone who is a Dr. –

The awkward English has poor grammar interspersed with flowery language –

Dr. Ford calls psychotherapy as medical treatment – why? –

The letter is not from someone who has been published in journals – no way –

The letter refers to the same bathroom twice making it sound like two different bathrooms –

Why does Dr. Ford use her maiden name in the letter?

Why does Dr. Ford not refer to herself as Dr.?

Confidential is in the letter 3 times – when did Dr. Ford agree to release her name? –

Dr. Ford shifts tense in the same sentence – not professional –

Was there a privacy release from Dr. Ford?  If so, when? –

The whole letter just does not add up – no way –

Finally— Dossy states that it is ironic that the same people that contaminate our culture promoting sex to children scream outrage when conservatives are accused of sexual misdeeds –

It looks like the Internet again uncovered another Left wing lie!  Let’s hope Republican Senators point this out in the upcoming hearing!

WHILE YOU ARE HERE…

The mass censorship of independent media is exploding. Our content is being silenced on social media and demonetized by mega-corporations who want to eliminate competition. But you can help us in this fight. Your freedom matters. Your voice matters. You have the power to fight those who seek to silence us.

You are our most important ally.

We need your support now. Donate to help us fight Big Brother censorship.

DONATE NOW

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)