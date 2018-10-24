Explosive Devices Sent To Prominent Democratic Figures Including Clinton & Obama

“Potential explosive devices” were sent to Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, CNN and a former Democratic Party head as parts of New York were placed on lockdown.

A similar device was sent to billionaire George Soros just days earlier.

Bombs were sent to the homes of Bill and Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, US network CNN and the office of former chair of the Democratic National Committee, Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

BREAKING: Secret Service intercepts suspicious packages addressed to the residences of former President Obama and former First Lady Hillary Clinton. Working with our law enforcement partners on the investigation. Our Statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 24, 2018

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also said that a suspicious package had also been sent to his office while Capitol police are reportedly investigating another package found in a Congressional mail facility in Maryland.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the attempted attacks on prominent democratic figures as “an act of terror.”

The New York police commissioner James O’Neill, said investigators suspected recipients may have been targeted because of their opposition to President Trump. “It is of concern to us,” O’Neill said at a press conference.

The explosives sent to Clinton were found late Tuesday while the one addressed to Obama was found early Wednesday, the Secret Service said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such.” the agency said.

Neither Clinton nor Obama received the explosives and the packages never reached their homes because of security procedures, the Secret Service said.

The package addressed to Obama’s home in Washington was intercepted Wednesday by Secret Service agents.

The packages sent to the two leading Democrats and a bomb delivered to one of the party’s major donors days earlier come roughly two weeks before the November 6 congressional elections that will determine whether Republicans maintain control of Congress in a deeply polarized nation.

Hillary Clinton was attending campaign events for Democrats in Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday and was not at the family’s residence in Chappaqua, New York, at the time. Bill Clinton was home at the time the package was intercepted.

A third explosive package found in the mail room of Time Warner Center in New York City forced the evacuation of the building, which houses CNN’s New York bureau.

The discovery of the packages came after a small bomb was found earlier this week at the home of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros in the New York City suburb of Katonah, about 10 miles (16 km) from the Clintons’ home.